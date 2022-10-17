Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 17)

Paris Police met with the victims of an aggravated assault in the 600-Block of Hearon Sunday at 12:06 am. The victims reported that they had a green laser light pointed at them through their windshield while driving. The victims then encountered several Hispanic males in the bed of a pickup parked at the side of the road. One of the males produced a pistol that had a green laser on it. The victims drove away and contacted the Police. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to an attempted aggravated robbery in about the 600-block of Grand Ave at 1:00 am Sunday and met with the victim at 10:00 am. The victim reported that a male, whom they only knew by his first name, approached the victim, produced a pistol, and demanded the victim’s money. The victim reported that they started screaming, and the suspect ran off. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 187 calls for service and arrested eight people over the past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Oct 16).