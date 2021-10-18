Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 18)

Shauna Lynn Montgomery | Stephanie Lynn Montgomery

Shauna Lynn Montgomery, 47, and Stephanie Lynn Montgomery, 28, both of Paris, were arrested on Friday at their residences on warrants charging them with assault on a peace officer. The incident stemmed from an investigation on Sunday, Oct 10, when a Lamar County Deputy Constable attempted to investigate a narcotics violation in the 1800-block of S. Collegiate Dr. The two females assaulted the deputy constable and fled the scene. They later transferred both to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police were dispatched to a theft in the 2900-block of Church St at 11:53 Friday morning. The victim reported that he and two females went to the casino in Grant on Thursday. While back en route to Sulphur Springs, he made a stop at a convenience store in Paris. While he was out of the vehicle, the two females opened his center console and stole $8,000 cash. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police spoke with a mother of a 14-year-old disabled child at 2:34 Saturday afternoon, who reported that two known people had forced her child to smoke marijuana and methamphetamine. The incident is under investigation.

At 10:47 Saturday night, Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1100-block of NW Loop 286. The caller reported that a fight was in progress, and someone had brandished a pistol. The suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived. The suspect did not discharge the gun at the location, and the incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 206 calls for service and arrested 16 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Oct 17).