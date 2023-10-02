Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 2)

Christopher Basham

An officer stopped a vehicle known to be occupied by Christopher Basham in the 300 block of NW 9th Sunday afternoon at 1:06. Basham gave a false name, denying that he was Basham, and fled on the officer who caught him in the 700 block of W. Kaufman. They charged Basham with Evading Arrest, Failure to Identify, and the two active warrants he was initially stopped for.

Ronald Dean Kamer

Sunday afternoon at 5:42, officers made a welfare check in the 3800 block of Lamar. Caller advised that an older white male, later identified as Ronald Dean Kamer, was stepping into traffic. Upon arrival, officers located Kamer entering a business in the area where the court had issued a Criminal Trespass warning for him. Kamer was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing.

Kyrese Brayjuhn Moore

Friday morning at 11:03, police stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Clarksville for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as Kyrese Brayjuhn Moore, stopped at a business in the area and fled his vehicle on foot, carrying a shoulder bag. Officers pursued Moore through the neighborhood and eventually located and captured him beneath a house in the 500 block of SE 17th. Moore had discarded the bag in a dumpster during the pursuit. It contained marijuana packaged for resale. Moore was charged with Evading Arrest, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Marijuana over two ounces, and, since the location of his arrest was private property marked with no trespassing signs, Criminal Trespassing.

Anise Renee Thomas

An officer responded to a business in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue about a shoplifter Friday afternoon at 3:32. Employees had caught Anise Renee Thomas leaving the store with $46.63 in merchandise concealed in her purse and not attempting to pay. Thomas had multiple previous convictions for Theft, and they charged her with Theft of Property under $2,500.00 with two or more convictions.

Officers worked a Burglary of Residence in the 600 block of SE 5th Friday morning at 6:27. Possible known suspects entered the residence and stole children’s backpacks, a Michael Kors purse, a duffle bag, and a set of wheels and tires. Witnesses observed the suspects leaving with the items in a push cart. The investigation is pending.

Saturday afternoon at 4:58, officers worked an assault call in the 2400 block of Graham St. Two roommates got into an altercation, and the suspects assaulted another family member. Officers documented injuries, and an investigation is pending.

Officers made 40 traffic stops, arrested eight adults, and answered 305 calls for service ending Monday (October 2).