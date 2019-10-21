Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 21)

Here is what we know this morning regarding the storms last evening and night:

Eighty-five customers remain without power as of 0700.

Down trees are blocking roads, partially or wholly at these locations:

400 SW 7th (passable)

Tudor and Fitzhugh (passable)

2100 W Cherry St (unknown)

1200 Jefferson Rd (not passable)

S Main St and E Washington St (not passable)

1700 NE 17th St (unknown)

500 NE 1st St (passable)

SE 24th and Culbertson St (not passable)

800 W Kaufman St (not passable)

1300 SE 19th St (passable)

1200 W Cherry St (not passable)

300 NE 2nd St (unknown)

600 E Houston St (not passable)

800 S Church St (unknown)

We do know that the City of Paris Public Works division personnel have been out almost all night working to clear these streets, so some may be open by now.

Structure Damage:

The wind blew the roof off structure 100-block of NW 12th Street

Residence Damaged in the 2100 block of W Kaufman

House fire by lightning strike 1500 Margaret

Roof Damage 200 Hearne

Carport & Residence Damage 800 Church.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

Jack Wesley Melton, II

Paris Police arrested Jack Wesley Melton, II, 27, at his residence in the 10-block of W. Washington Friday afternoon at 4:03. Melton had two outstanding felony warrants charging him with sexual assault and assault on a family member by impeding breathing. Officers transferred Melton to the Lamar County Jail.

Jeffery Dee Baeza

Saturday night at about 10:00, officers observed a male walking in the 2600-block of Hubbard St. wearing all black. The male then tried to hide behind some bushes. Officers identified the subject as Jeffery Dee Baeza, 54, of Reno. Reportedly, Baeza had possession of a syringe that contained methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Officers later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Dewey James Kelley | Helen Nichole Canaday

Officers stopped a vehicle in the 2100-block of Graham Saturday night at 11:01 for a defective headlamp violation. Police identified the driver as Dewey James Kelley, 21, of Blossom, and the passenger as Helen Nichole Canaday, 31, of Paris. K-9 Cupa conducted an open-air search around the vehicle and alerted to narcotics inside. Officers located a loaded syringe that was found to contain methamphetamine in the back seat of the car. Both occupants were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave Sunday afternoon at 4:33. An off duty Texas game warden observed a black male assaulting an elderly male in the parking lot. When the witness started toward the victim, the suspect ran away. The victim advised that as he was exiting the store, a group of people stopped to talk and blocked the exit doors. As the victim attempted to get around them, the suspect yelled at the victim. The victim then went to his vehicle, and as he tried to leave, the suspect grabbed him, pulled him from his car, and assaulted him several times. The incident is under investigation.

TyJhaun Zendrell King

Paris Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 3100-block of Dogwood Lane Sunday night at 11:43. Reportedly, the victim’s grandson had taken a 2007 Lincoln MKL pick-up. Officers located the truck later in the night and placed TyJhaun Zendrell King, 17, under arrest. They then put him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 283 calls for service and arrested 13 people over the past weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Oct 20).