Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 22)

Edward Paul Zumski, III, 35

The person killed in the officer-involved shooting last Saturday in Paris was Edward Paul Zumski, III, 35, of Paris. Officers involved in the shooting will remain on paid administrative leave while the investigation progresses. The victim Zumski allegedly stabbed is in Paris Regional Medical Center and was not taken to Dallas.

Gary Neil Carroll

Officers responded to a man with a gun call in the 100-block of NW 19th St Sunday afternoon before 5:00. The victim, Gary Neil Carroll, 44, advised that two 20-year-old males had assaulted him and that he produced a handgun and fired one round into the ground to scare the two assailants. It was also reported that Carroll had pointed the gun at the head of another male during the incident. Officers recovered the weapon and placed Carroll under arrest. Carroll was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in the 3700-block of NE Loop 286 Friday afternoon around 12:30. It was reported that a 45-year-old male crossed the roadway of the turnaround and was struck by a white Chevrolet Pick-up that a 27-year-old man was driving. The driver of the vehicle advised that he did not see the pedestrian until the last minute due to the rain and the angle where he crossed the road. Paramedics took the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center where he is in stable condition. The driver was not cited due to the accident.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of Bonham Sunday evening. They ended up in the 200-block of N Main St. It was reported that a black female had approached a Hispanic male and asked for a dollar to buy a drink. The woman then asked for more, and the victim refused. The female then entered the man’s vehicle and produced a knife and began threatening him with it. The male then drove to the 200-block of N Main St and fled inside the store. The female followed the man, and a struggle ensued. The woman then left the store and punctured two of the victim’s tires and fled the scene on foot. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 215 calls for service and arrested ten people over the weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Oct 21).