Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 25)

Alyssa Haley Thoms

Paris Police located Alyssa Haley Thoms, 30, of Paris, in the 1900-block of Lamar Ave at 1:37 Saturday morning. Thoms had an outstanding felony bond surrender warrant. They transferred Thoms to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of an assault at 3:19 Saturday morning. The victim flagged the officer down and reported that he and his father had been in an altercation at a relative’s house. The victim left and was later blocked in the roadway in the 2000-block of SW 19th St. by his father. The father then pointed a shotgun at the victim. The incident is under investigation.

At 7:27 on Saturday morning, Paris Police responded to an assault in the George Wright Homes area. Officers met with a 31-year-old male who reported that his ex-girlfriend and her daughter had assaulted him. The victim said that as he exited his vehicle, his pistol fell out of his pocket, and the daughter picked it up and struck him with it, causing a laceration and contusion on the victim’s forehead. When the assailants left the area, they dropped the pistol in a field across the street. The incident is under investigation.

Amber Lea Burdette

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1100-block of Lamar Ave. at 2:03 Saturday afternoon for expired registration. During the stop, the passenger, Amber Lea Burdette, 39, of Lamar County, had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Denton County. Officers arrested Burdette and placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

Kyle Alexander Frye

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 4100-block of Misty Lane at 9:17 Saturday night. Officers arrested Kyle Alexander Frye, age 22 because he had an outstanding warrant charging him with burglary of a residence out of Rains County Sheriff’s Department. Additionally, that charged Frye with threatening assault and resisting arrest, and he awaits transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 2600-block of N. Main at 7:51 Sunday morning. The victim reported that his 2006 white Chevrolet pick-up was stolen sometime during the night. The victim also said that a 1994 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was on a Speedloader EX flatbed trailer that he was pulling back to Louisiana was also taken along with the pick-up. They entered the vehicles into the national computer as being stolen. Additionally, the thieves had stolen a black and red colored Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up from the area and had left that vehicle in the parking lot. The owner later reported it as stolen. The incidents are under investigation.

Jeremy Richard Johnston

Paris Police were notified of a stolen vehicle in the Paris area and located it in the 2100-block of Bonham St. The owner reported it stolen Tulsa. Officers arrested the driver, Jeremy Richard Johnston, 51, of Paris, and charged him with unauthorized motor vehicle use. They transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Carla Sue Young

Carla Sue Young, 60, of Paris, was arrested at her residence on a parole violation warrant at 1:54 Monday morning. She is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 227 calls for service and arrested 14 people over the weekend ending at 2:00 Monday morning.