Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 3)

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of E. Sherman St at 8:29 Friday morning. The 56-year-old male victim reported that his 47-year-old ex-girlfriend had struck him in the head with a lamp. She also attempted to cut him with a boxcutter during an argument. The investigation continues.

Jacky Daniel McCool

Paris Police stopped Jacky Daniel McCool, 28, of Paris, in the 1100-block of SE 12th for riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the roadway Saturday morning at 4:15. During the stop, McCool had possession of methamphetamine. Officers arrested him with possession of a controlled substance of more than one but less than four grams. They took McCool to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an assault and met the victim at Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER at 10:38 Saturday morning. The 47-year-old victim reported that he had been at his girlfriend’s residence in the 600-block of SW 7th St. That is when a known Hispanic male arrived and became angry at him. The victim reported that the girlfriend might have been dating both men recently. The victim said the Hispanic male assaulted him with a metal pipe several times before leaving the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286 Saturday night at 10:29. The victim, from Fort Worth, reported that someone entered their rented room while they were not there stole several bottles of medication. The incident is under investigation.

Cam Aaron Preston

Paris Police responded to criminal trespass in the 1200-block of Cope Dr. at 2:45 Sunday afternoon. Officers made contact with Cam Aaron Preston, 31, of Paris. They found that he had an outstanding warrant out of Galveston County, charging him with the assault of a family member with previous convictions. Preston was arrested and had possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine. They placed Preston in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 224 calls for service and arrested seven people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Oct 2).