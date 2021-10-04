Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 4)

Ryan Wesley Adamson

While working at the fair, an officer learned that a vehicle had nearly struck a child in the parking lot. While investigating the incident, officers located the occupied car. The driver, Ryan Wesley Adamson, 37, of Paris, had cocaine, alprazolam, and marijuana. Adamson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than four grams (felony), possession of a controlled substance of fewer than 28 grams (Misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana. Adamson was booked into the city jail and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a business burglary in the 2600-block of Spur 139 at 12:09 Friday afternoon. The victim reported that an employee told the victim that someone had tampered with their personal belongings. Upon checking security footage, they found that a black male had unlawfully entered the building at 2:00 am on Oct 1, 2021, and could be seen on the camera footage walking around inside the business. The incident is under investigation.

Two owners reported someone broke into their vehicles in the 100-block of SE 24th St at 5:59 Saturday morning. The victim said that they took a pistol from one, and it is unknown if they had the vehicles locked at the time of the burglary. Officers are investigating.

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 1100-block of N. Main St at 1:53 Saturday afternoon. The victim reported that someone had stolen several large pieces of equipment. They valued the items at over $2,500. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 234 calls for service and arrested five people, ending midnight on Sunday (Oct 3).