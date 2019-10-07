Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 7)

Johnney Lee Givan, Jr.

Officers arrested Johnney Lee Givan, Jr., 30, of Paris, at his residence Saturday morning at 2:58 on a Lamar County warrant charging him with theft of property of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. They transferred Givan to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 500-block of NW Loop 286 Friday morning at 7:44 to work a theft. Reportedly, two employees saw a person going through a fence at the edge of the property that was stealing copper wire. The person was last seen running through a wooded area just east of the business. Officers located the stolen wire, and the incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to an assault in the George Wright Homes housing complex Saturday afternoon at 5:42. Reportedly, a 32-year-old boyfriend assaulted a 44-year-old female. The victim advised officers that the suspect used a lanyard to choke her while the suspect hit her with a closed fist. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Hireal Shawn Rios

Police arrested Hireal Shawn Rios, 28, of Paris, in the 900-block of E. Price Sunday morning at 3:17 on a parole violation warrant. Rios was stopped for a traffic violation and had an outstanding order. They placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

The owner of a 2012 silver Nissan Sentra reported it stolen from the 2800-block of Stillhouse Rd Sunday morning at 8:35. The victim advised that the keys were not left inside the vehicle and did not know how they took it. The incident is under investigation.

Two motorcycles collided in the 300-block of SE Loop 286 Saturday afternoon at 2:29. A 38-year-old driver of a bike from Indiana crashed into the rear of a second motorcycle driven by a 65-year-old male from Commerce. Paramedics took the male from Commerce to Paris Regional Medical Center with injuries. He was later admitted and is in stable condition.

The owner of a trailer and boring machine reported them stolen from the 4800-block of FM 195 on Sunday morning at 9:26. They valued the equipment at over $30,000. The boring machine and trailer, with a Florida license plate, were on a job site and last seen around 9:00 pm Saturday. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 248 calls for service and arrested nine people ending Sunday (Oct 6).