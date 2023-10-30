Paris Police Report For Monday, October 30

George Calvillo-Castro

Officers learned of a “Road Rage” incident Sunday morning at 12:51 on Lamar Avenue. The suspect had intentionally rammed the victim’s vehicle several times, starting in the 6100 block of Lamar Avenue and then again in the 3700 block of Lamar. Texas DPS spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the 2600 block of Lamar. They identified the driver as Luis George Calvillo-Castro. He was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and taken to jail. There were no injuries.

Tina Brantley

Saturday night at 11:20, there was a minor accident in the 3800 block of NE 47th. Suspect Tina Brantley had struck a mailbox there and refused to perform a field sobriety test, so officers asked for a warrant for her blood. She was found to be intoxicated and was arrested and charged with DWI.

Trinity Glen Gilbert

Sunday morning at 5:35, officers responded to the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue and found the windows broken out on a business. They made contact with Trinity Glen Gilbert, a short distance away. Gilbert was acting as if he was intoxicated. He became confrontational and then attempted to flee on foot. Officers took him into custody after a short foot pursuit. The video showed Gilbert intentionally damaging the business windows in the original call. They charged him with Public Intoxication, Evading Arrest, and Criminal Mischief.

Mark Craig Truong Le

Officers responded to a business burglary in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue Saturday at 5:13 am. They contacted the suspect, Mark Craig Truong Le, on scene and discovered that he had kicked in the front glass of the business and had entered. Police arrested Le for Burglary of a Building.

Kelsey Edward Vaughn

A family disturbance occurred Saturday afternoon at 4:48 in the 500 block of SE 15th, resulting in the arrest of Kelsey Edward Vaughn. The victim at the location advised that Vaughn had assaulted her. The victim said that Vaughn took her phone and refused to return it, then pushed her to the ground, grabbed her by the throat, and choked her, dragging her along the floor. The victim exhibited evidence of the assault. Vaughn was on scene and was arrested for Assault on a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation, a Felony.

Sunday morning at 3:46, officers responded to a Burglary of Habitation in the 300 block of NW 4th St. The victim advised that he had left his keys in the vehicle of a known acquaintance before going to a club. He believes the person used the key to enter his residence and steal computers, a phone, and shoes. The investigation will continue.

The owner reported his vehicle stolen Sunday morning at 7:00 in the 200 block of NW 12th St. It was a green 1985 Dodge Pickup that someone took from the side of the street approximately ten minutes before police received the call. Several occupants of the victim’s household said they heard the vehicle start-up but did not see who took it. The owner advised there was no lien on the vehicle and denied leaving the keys in it. Police reported the incident to the NE Texas Auto Theft Task Force.

Officers made 58 traffic stops, arrested 14 adults, and answered 275 calls for service over the weekend ending Sunday, October 30.