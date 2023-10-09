Paris Police Report For Monday, October 9

Adam Paul Landers

Friday night at 8:31, a Paris Officer was monitoring traffic in the area of the 2500 block of Stillhouse Road when he observed a white vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and heard the engine revving up as it exited Lewis Lane. The officer observed a dark-colored object fly out the passenger side window and into the grass just before the traffic stop at Stillhouse Road and NE Loop 286. The driver was Adam Paul Landers, age 18. They identified the object thrown from the vehicle as a small blue bag containing marijuana, THC Wax, and a few drug paraphernalia items. Officers booked Landers for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Third-Degree Felony and Tamper-Fabricate Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair-Third-Degree Felony.

Last Friday morning at 2:01, a victim in the 2500 block of Ballard Drive told a Paris Officer that noises outside had awakened him. He looked out the front window, turned on the porch light, and saw two male subjects in dark-colored hoodies getting into his 2015 Dodge Charger and driving away. Later, another Paris Officer worked a suspicious vehicle in the 4200 block of Sunrise Drive roadway, determined to be the stolen Dodge Charger. The officer detected the smell of burned marijuana inside the car. The vehicle was processed and released back to the owner.

At 8:29 Friday morning, a Paris Officer worked a disturbance in the 2000 block of Lamar Avenue, where a victim stated that his ex-wife attempted to run him over with her vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim said that his ex-wife drove to the area of his work parking lot, asking for a hug. He told her that she needed to leave. As the victim was standing in front of his ex-wife’s vehicle, attempting to take a picture, she pulled forward, hit his shins with the front bumper, and ran him over. An officer observed the injury but did not notice any blood. The victim’s protective order had expired. Police will continue further investigation.

A Felony Criminal Mischief and an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon occurred Friday at 5:39 pm after a disturbance between a victim, her child’s father, and her current girlfriend. The current girlfriend does not like the child’s father coming to the residence. Someone drove a truck into the front door area of the house. The victim stated that she was right inside the home near the doorway with the door open when the suspect drove into the residence.

On Sunday, October 8, at 9:18 pm, a Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380 Caliber Firearm in a grey holster, with a Crimson Trace Laser, was reported lost in the 3500 NE Loop 286.

Monday morning at 5:05, Paris Officers took a report of a 2018, white in color, GMC Truck taken from the 600 block of SE 23rd Street. Both reporting parties gave inconsistent events regarding the theft of the vehicle. Both stated that they did not permit anyone to use it. One noted the last time anyone drove the truck was two months ago, and the other said two days ago. They both wanted the vehicle entered into the state computer as stolen.

The Paris Police Department responded to 199 Calls for Service, Arrested 13 adults, and made 45 Traffic Stops ending Sunday, October 8.