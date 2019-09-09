Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 09)

Nathaniel Thomas

Paris Police responded to a report of an assault in the 600-block of NW 4th St Saturday morning at 5:07. Nathaniel Thomas, 66, was arrested and charged with a felony family violence assault charge. Allegedly, Thomas choked a female. Thomas was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 100-block of SE 13th St Friday evening at 8:59. Reportedly, a 30-year-old male had assaulted two female victims. One had a large gash on her head after being hit with a glass ashtray, and she sought medical treatment. The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived. The investigation continues.

Ryan Marquis McCray

Paris Police responded to a call of a possible kidnapping or hostage situation in the 1100-block of Belmont Sunday morning at 12:15. Officers located the suspect standing outside the residence and detained him. The investigation led officers to arrest Ryan Marquis McCray, 25, of Reno, and charge him with assault of a family member and unlawful restraint. It was found that McCray had at least one prior conviction for family violence assault, and this new charge was enhanced to a felony. McCray was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Davy Reyes, Jr.

Davy Reyes, Jr., 37, was arrested in the 300-block of E. Price Sunday morning at 8:00. Reyes violated a protective order that ordered him to stay away from a residence in the 300-block of E. Price St. and was found near the house. Witnesses advised that Reyes had been inside the home. Reyes was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1400-block of W. Washington Sunday evening at 7:03. Reportedly, a 70-year-old female was driving west on W. Washington, and the position of the sun in her face prevented her from seeing a 74-year-old man in a wheelchair. He was also westbound on Washington. The vehicle struck and injured the man and paramedics transported him to PRMC with non-life-threatening injuries. No citations or charges are pending from the accident.

Paris Police responded to 238 calls for service and arrested 14 people over the past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Sep 8).