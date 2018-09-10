Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 10)

Jazcelyn Danielle Stature

Paris Police arrested Jazcelyn Danielle Stature Sunday at 5:16 pm in the 3500-block of Lamar when officers responded to a disturbance. The warrant charged Stature with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a July 30, 2018 report where allegedly she struck a person with a vehicle. Officers transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an accident in the 3600-block of Lamar around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The driver of a 2012 Tesla advised officers that a Dodge Caravan struck her. A middle-aged female was the driver who attempted to cross Lamar going North at a green light. The Caravan had left the scene and was eastbound on Lamar. The driver of the Tesla followed the Caravan and was struck intentionally by the Caravan on Primrose Dr. The Caravan left the scene. The investigation continues.

Paris Police worked a theft of a trailer in the 2500-block of Church Friday morning. Reportedly an unknown person had cut a lock and stole a 6’X8’ utility trailer that contained a Lincoln welder/generator. The investigation continues.

Aaron Bryan Callaway

Police arrested Aaron Bryan Callaway at his residence on a felony warrant out of Anderson County, Texas charging him with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 216 calls for service and arrested eight people over the past 72-hour weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Sep 9).