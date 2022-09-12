Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 12)

Lisa Kay Ashlock

Paris Police arrested Lisa Kay Ashlock, 58, of Paris, at her residence at 7:45 Friday morning on a warrant for assault of a family member and Municipal Court warrants. During the arrest, Ashlock had possession of methamphetamine. Officers added possession of a controlled substance. She was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Larry Dewayne Baird

Friday afternoon at 1:36, Paris Police observed Larry Dewayne Baird, 44, of Paris, in the 300-block of Lamar Ave, knowing that Baird had outstanding warrants. Baird ran from the officer, and they apprehended him after a short foot chase. However, he had a parole violation and Municipal Court warrants and now evading arrest. Officers transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Richard Devante Williams

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 4:25 Friday afternoon in the 700-block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. The driver, identified as Richard Devante Williams, 25, of Austin, failed to display a driver’s license. When Williams exited the vehicle, Williams fled from the officer on foot. Williams ran when he got out of his car. Williams had possession of more than 36 grams of powder, cocaine, and Ecstasy pills. During an inventory of the vehicle, Officers located a handgun. They learned Williams was a convicted felon and was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. They additionally charged Williams with tampering with evidence when he tossed his phone. Officers booked Williams and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Jarrick Dalton Watkins

Paris Police arrested Jarrick Dalton Watkins, 27, of Paris, in the 600-block of N. Main Saturday morning at 1:20. Watkins had an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County charging him with theft of property of less than $2,500 with at least two prior convictions. They placed Watkins in the Lamar County Jail.

Travis LaRay Bagsby

Paris Police discovered a disturbance in the 1900-block of Booth St at 2:26 Saturday morning. Officers detained a male and a female they observed in a physical altercation. During the investigation, the male, identified as Travis LaRay Bagsby, 35, of Paris, had possession of two small baggies of powder cocaine. Bagsby was arrested and charged with possessing less than one gram and placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Jarius Jermaine Murray

At about 11:38, Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Stone Ave on Saturday morning. When officers arrived, the victim reported that her boyfriend, Jarius Jermaine Murray, 21, of Paris, had assaulted her before leaving the apartment. Officers located Murray walking. He ran before apprehending him in an abandoned building in the 2800-block of Lewis Lane. Murray had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. They also charged him with continuous violence against a family member due to several previous arrests for family violence and evading arrest or detention. Murray is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3100-block of Clarksville Saturday afternoon at 3:22. The victim had left their car unlocked, and someone stole their purse. Since the theft, the unknown suspects have used the victim’s banking cards to extract money. The investigation continues.

Larina Faye Estrada

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1500-block of Margaret at 4:40 Sunday morning. Several young females were getting into a vehicle, and officers found they were 17 and 18. The females advised that their aunt had provided the alcohol. The aunt, Larina Faye Estrada, 47, was hiding in a closet and had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Fannin County on possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram. Officers transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Christopher Wade Rhoades

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1800-block of FM 195 at 8:40 Sunday night without headlights. The driver, Christopher Wade Rhoades, 30, of Detroit, had two outstanding Red River County Probation violation warrants. One was for possessing a controlled substance, and the other was for unlawfully carrying a weapon. Rhoades was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 285 calls for service and arrested 26 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Sep 11).