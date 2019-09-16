Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 16)

Patrick Daigh

On Saturday, September 14, Paris Police Officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 2600-block of East Cherry. Officers located Patrick Daigh asleep inside a vehicle there. Daigh was found to be intoxicated and resisted officers as they were placing him under arrest. Officer located Synthetic marijuana and charged Daigh with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Steven Florentino

Paris Police Officers stopped Steven Florentino in the 1400-block of the SW Loop 286 for speeding. The found a handgun, narcotics, fraudulent identification cards, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Amarillo has reported the gun as stolen. Florentino was placed under arrest and later transported to Lamar County Jail.



Cornelius Gill | Kanavis Trigg

Paris Police Officers stopped a vehicle in the 700-block of Tudor for license plate violation. One of the occupants threw an item from before they came to a stop. The driver, Cornelius Gill, gave officers a false name. Police identified the passenger as Kanavis Trigg. They item tossed turned out to be narcotics, and officers arrested both. The subjects also had outstanding warrants for their arrest. Both Trigg and Gill were taken to jail and booked.



Christopher Williams

On Sunday, September 15, a Paris Officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 4100-block of Lamar. Police located a subject later identified as Christopher Williams who appeared to be intoxicated. Officers attempted to place Williams under arrest, and he ran from the scene. Officers located Williams again on NE 42nd, and he ran for the second time. Police Tased Williams and got him into custody. Reportedly, Williams possessed a controlled substance, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with resisting arrest and evading arrest and transported to jail.

Paris Police responded to 396 calls for service and arrested 19 people over the weekend.