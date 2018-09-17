Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 17)

Jason Clay Cashion

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop on a black GMC Yukon in the 800-block of Pine Bluff Friday evening. After searching the vehicle, Officers found the driver, Jason Clay Cashion, 35, of Paris, in possession of MDMA pills, a pistol, Synthetic Marijuana, and brass knuckles. Cashion was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful carrying a weapon, and a speeding warrant out of the sheriff’s department. Cashion was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 300-block of SE 33rd last Friday morning. Reportedly a 2013 Caterpillar was stolen from a job site sometime between 5:30 pm and 6:30 am Thursday. The tractor is described as being yellow in color with an excavation arm and a bucket, and the cab was not enclosed. The investigation continues. If you have knowledge as to who removed the tractor from the area or where the tractor can now be located, please contact Detective David Rowton at the Paris Police Department.

Michael Lloyd Morgan

Officers observed a van with interior lights on in a parking lot on NE 20th. They arrested Michael Lloyd Morgan, 51, of Paris, on an outstanding warrant out of Oklahoma charging him with possession of a controlled substance.

Paris Police worked a burglary of a residence in the 2900-block of Clarksville Street Sunday morning. A window had been broken to gain access. The only items reported missing were four bottles of medication. The investigation continues.

Jessie Doyle Smith

Paris Officers stopped a vehicle on North Collegiate and arrested Jessie Doyle Smith, a passenger in the vehicle, on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The warrant stemmed from a report of a theft of a vehicle that occurred on September 10. The vehicle was recovered in Oklahoma on September 12.

Paris Police responded to 246 calls for service and arrested 21 people over this past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Sep 16).