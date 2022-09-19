Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 19)

Paris Police met with the victim of fraud in the 600-block of Clarksville at 10:43 Friday morning. Someone had cashed two checks on their account totaling over $7,900. The incidents are under investigation.

Rachel Barlow (West)

Friday night at 10:00, Paris Police met with a person in the lobby of the Police Department who was turning themselves in on warrants. Rachel Barlow (West) had two outstanding Municipal Court warrants and a Lamar County probation violation warrant on the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of less than one gram conviction. Police booked Barlow (West) and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Aroan Tekeleab

Paris Police were dispatched to the area of State Hwy 19/24 at 11:56 Friday night due to a vehicle traveling into Paris that was swerving on the roadway. Officers located and followed it onto SE Loop 286 and observed it weave across the white line near the shoulder of the road. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested Aroan Tekeleab, 35, of Dallas. During the investigation, officers observed marijuana particles in the car. Tekeleab admitted to smoking two blunts a few hours earlier. During a vehicle search, officers located two pounds of marijuana inside the trunk and found a package labeled “White Bubblegum Gelato” in the cab. The product read that it contained cannabis. They charged Tekeleab with possession of marijuana of more than four ounces but less than five pounds and possession of a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 400 grams. They transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 3100-block of Pine Mill Rd at 8:55 Saturday morning. The victim reported finding his ex-wife inside the house after returning home from camping. However, when they confronted her about taking a firearm, she denied doing so and fled the scene. The investigation continues.

Sunday morning at 12:39, Paris Police responded to a theft in the 2400-block of Lamar Ave. The 28-year-old victim reported that someone grabbed him while walking with headphones on and did not hear anyone approach him. Instead, the person took his wallet out of his back pocket. When he turned around, he observed a white/Hispanic female running away with his wallet. The incident is under investigation.

Robert Allen Berry

Paris Police arrested Robert Allen Berry, 34, of Paris, in the 2500-block of Bonham at 7:20 Sunday morning. Berry had an outstanding felony Lamar County warrant charging him with theft of less than $2,500 with at least two prior convictions. Police booked Berry and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200-block of Robin Rd at 2:15 Sunday afternoon. The victim reported that they believed that when they arrived home the previous evening, their child did not close the back passenger door of their vehicle, and someone stole a pistol. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 261 calls for service and arrested nine people ending Sunday (Sep 18).