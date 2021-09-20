Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 20)

Joseph Brian Barnard

Paris Police worked a motor vehicle accident in the 300-block of Clarksville at 2:30 pm Sunday. Witnesses advised that a moped driven by an older white male had struck two or three signs and had laid the moped over. The driver then walked away from the vehicle. Officers located Joseph Brian Barnard, 53, in the 300-block of SE 3rd St and found that he was intoxicated. They arrested Barnard and charged him with driving while intoxicated. During the investigation, Barnard had at least two previous convictions for DWI, and therefore, officers enhanced his charge to a felony. After being evaluated by medical personnel, they booked Barnard into the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 243 calls for service and arrested 11 people over the weekend ending Sunday (Sep 19).