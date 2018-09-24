Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 24)

Lonnie Bassett

Paris Police arrested Lonnie Bassett, 51, of Paris, last Friday after responding to a disturbance in the 400-block of Graham. Reportedly Bassett had entered the property demanding to speak with a person that no longer lived at that location. Bassett became agitated and produced a small hatchet and began swinging it at the victim. Bassett left the scene and was located a short time later on W. Kaufman. Bassett resisted arrest and assaulted the officer. Bassett was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a public servant, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Paris Officers worked a burglary of a residence in the 800-block of NW 27th Friday. Allegedly two juveniles were observed earlier in the day leaving the residence with a bicycle and two bicycle wheels. The victim advised that he called the suspects and was told where the bicycle could be located. All items were recovered prior to the officer arriving at the scene.

Reportedly a Hispanic male paid for gas and beer with a counterfeit $100.00 bill. That was in the 3700-block of Lamar Ave. The transaction was discovered after the suspect had left the scene.

Paris Police worked a criminal mischief in the 400-block of NE 34th St. Sunday morning. A victim heard gunshots in the area of his residence at about 1:30 A.M. but did not get out of bed to check. When the victim started to leave the residence, he observed that his vehicle, which had been parked close to the roadway, had been shot five times. The bullets were possibly fired from a handgun.

Bobby Ear Norris

Paris Police arrested Bobby Earl Norris, 29, of Roxton, Friday afternoon on a felony motion to adjudicate guilt warrant.

Gerald Ray White

Officers arrested Gerald Ray White, 49, of Paris, at his residence in the on Bonham St on a parole violation warrant.

Thomas Dewayne Kyle

Police stopped Thomas Dewayne Kyle, 21, of Paris, for a traffic violation Saturday afternoon. Kyle was found in possession of cocaine. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Paris Police responded to 223 calls for service and arrested ten people over the past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Sep 23).