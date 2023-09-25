Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 25)

Regina Jones

Last Friday afternoon at 5:02, Paris Police worked a shoplifting case in the 3800 block of Lamar. Store personnel detained Regina Jones for leaving the store with items valued at $327.32 and did not attempt to pay for the merchandise. During booking, Jones had two previous convictions for Theft. They arrested her for Theft of less than $2,500.00 with two prior convictions and an outstanding warrant from Red River County and placed her in jail.

Monica Ann Preston

At 2:31 Friday afternoon, officers arrested Monica Ann Preston in the 500 block of East Houston. Preston had a Bond Surrender warrant for a previous Possession of Controlled Substance charge.

Brento Kyler Scott Walton

Saturday night at 10:51, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 3300 block of NE Loop 286 for speeding. The driver accelerated to evade the officer, shut off the vehicle’s lights, and attempted to exit onto N. Main St. The driver struck another car, causing severe damage to both vehicles. The fleeing driver, intoxicated Brento Kyler Scott Walton, eventually stopped in the 2500 block of N. Main. Walton refused to comply with officers’ commands and resisted custody. The officer, assisted by a civilian, eventually took him into custody and charged Walton with DWI with one prior conviction, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, and Leaving the scene of an accident.

Paris Police received a report from a Minnesota resident advising that someone had used his identity to buy a vehicle at a local auto dealership. The subject advised that his bank had contacted him about the loan. The dealership as well as the subject’s bank were both closed. Police transferred the incident to the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force.

There was an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Saturday night at 7:07 in the 900 block of NW 7th. The victim, an 84-year-old male, was sitting on a church porch in the area when a black male with a large knife attacked him. The victim fended off his attacker with a chair and sustained minor injuries. The incident is under investigation.

Sunday morning at 7:17, there was a robbery in the 700 block of Bonham St. The victim advised that he bought gas, and before he could leave the station, a young black male approached him, placed a gun to his head, and demanded cash. The victim gave the suspect money and then fled the scene. Officers did not locate the suspect.

There was an assault Sunday evening at 7:37 in the 900 block of E Price. The reporting party advised that her ex-husband had their 18-month-old child all weekend. He returned the child with bruises on its legs and a partial black eye, dirty and wet. The reporting party does not believe that the father is taking care of the child and is possibly abusing the child. The investigation is ongoing.

Monday morning at 4:59, police responded to a Burglary Alarm in the 1500 block of Clarksville St. Officers found the door broken out and a display knocked over. They notified the owner, and he could not tell if any items were missing. The investigation will continue.

Officers made 24 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 278 calls for service ending Sunday (Sep 24).