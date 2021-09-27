Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 27)

Robert Lee Boni

Paris Police arrested Robert Lee Boni, 42, of Paris, at his residence on two felony Lamar County warrants. The warrants were for burglary of a habitation and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Cornelius Lamont Sims

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of SW 7th St at 1:19 Saturday morning for a defective tail light. A passenger, Cornelius Lamont Sims, 41, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of the U.S. Marshall’s office charging him with possession of a weapon by a felon. Officers arrested Sims and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Saturday afternoon at 3:17, Paris Police responded to a security check in the 100-block of NE 11th St. Officers met with a 23-year-old female who reported that her 31-year-old boyfriend had assaulted her at her residence the night before. While celebrating the victim’s birthday, the boyfriend came into her house. He grabbed her by her hair and dragged her to his car, drove her to his cousin’s residence on E. Cherry St., and would not let her leave. Due to previously reported assaults, officers are investigating the case as a felony.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave at 6:03 Sunday morning. Reportedly, someone had thrown a rock through a door. Once inside, the unknown person attempted to pry open the safe. The incident is under investigation.

The owner of a red Triumph motorcycle reported it stolen from the 300-block of NW 19th St Sunday morning at 11:28. The victim said that someone took the bike from his yard after 8:00 am. The incident is under investigation.

Tammy Ruth Lynch

Police arrested Tammy Ruth Lynch, 48, of Paris, in the 800-block of NE 13th St at 1:24 Sunday afternoon on a felony Lamar County warrant charging her with sex offender duty to register. Officers booked Lynch and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 239 calls for service and arrested nine people over the weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Sep 23).