Paris Police Report For Thuesday (Apr 25)

Paris Police Department Release of Body Worn Video of Traffic Stop It has recently come to the City’s attention that cell phone video footage depicting “a portion” of a traffic stop conducted by a Paris Police Officer on a 23-year-old male identified as Tyler Hill has social media circulating along with misleading narrative comments. We have prepared this release to provide a more complete and accurate description of the events.

On 12-31-2022, a Paris Police Officer stopped a red 2011 Cadillac in the 2800 block of Lamar Avenue for a defective tail light. Tyler Hill, 23, operated the vehicle, and two others occupied it. The officer communicated with the driver through the front passenger window, asking for the driver’s identification and proof of insurance. The driver could not produce either document but provided his name and date of birth upon the officer’s request. The officer then noticed that the vehicle’s registration had expired five months ago and brought this to the driver’s attention.

The officer then returned to his patrol vehicle to confirm the information provided by the driver with his in-car computer. When the officer returned to the car, he informed the driver that he would receive a warning for his Defective Tail Light and a citation for No Insurance – if he could not provide any proof of insurance. The officer then asked Mr. Hill for his current address. Mr. Hill refused to provide his address and asked the officer what would happen if he failed to deliver his physical address. The officer told Hill they would arrest him if he didn’t provide the address. The officer then gave Hill ample opportunity to comply with his request. Hill still refused and was told that he needed to exit his vehicle.

Mr. Hill refused to exit the vehicle. The officer then called for other officers to his location to assist while maintaining control of Mr. Hill’s arm while attempting to remove him from the car. Mr. Hill continued to resist arrest, was warned, and eventually was pepper sprayed. Due to Mr. Hill’s actions, he was then forcibly removed from his vehicle and arrested when additional officers arrived. The two passengers were identified and released from the scene without incident, and they impounded Hill’s vehicle.

A search of Hill’s vehicle revealed evidence of marijuana residue and paraphernalia. Had Mr. Hill simply provided his address when asked, they would not have arrested him. Had he not resisted, he would not have been pepper sprayed, handcuffed, or charged with a Class-A Misdemeanor for Resisting Arrest, and they would not have impounded his vehicle. He would have been issued a citation for not having insurance and allowed to go about his evening.

The City supports the Police Department and its officers and is confident that the facts and the law help the officers’ actions in this case. Contemporaneous with this statement, the Police Department will be releasing the officer’s entire body cam recording so that a more complete and accurate account of the incident provides a comparison to the circulating social media video. The video released will have limited editing to protect the confidential personal information of third parties.

VIDEO – https://fb.watch/k7wPUrN_NZ/

On Monday at 2:16 pm, officers responded to a Family Disturbance in the 4200 block of Castlegate St. The victim, a 32-year-old male, advised officers that his girlfriend of several years had assaulted him by throwing objects at him. The victim presented officers with a cell phone video of the assault as it had taken place. The victim did not wish to file any charges despite having a scratch on his arm and a cut to his forehead.

The 26-year-old female suspect was allowed to leave the residence with a family member. The victim legally possessed a handgun, which he declared to officers upon their arrival. They took the gun for safety purposes during the officer’s investigation and returned it to the victim upon the officers exiting the scene.

Officers made 18 traffic stops, arrested one and answered 111 calls for service on April 24, 2023