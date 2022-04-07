Paris Police Report For Thursday (Apr 07)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 3500-block of Ruby Way at 6:48 Wednesday morning. The victim said they accidentally left their red 2015 Chevrolet Camaro convertible unlocked and the keys in the seat by one of their children. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday afternoon at 4:34, Paris Police responded to another theft of a vehicle in the 1200-block of NE 20th St. The victim reported that they had left it running. At the same time, they retrieved an item and found the vehicle missing upon returning. It is a 2016 white Nissan Altima with out-of-state license plates. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a fight in progress in the 1300-block of Clarksville St. One of the people involved reported that he saw an old acquaintance inside the store, and the acquaintance called him a name. The two argued for a few minutes and carried the altercation outside. Once outside, the acquaintance pulled a knife and threatened to kill the victim. The acquaintance then struck the victim with his fist, and the two mutually fought each other. The acquaintance then left the scene. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested no one on Wednesday (Apr 6).