Paris Police Report For Thursday (Apr 13)

Wednesday morning at 8:36, a Paris Detective is investigating an email received from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The email contained information about child pornography uploaded to the internet.

At 9:34 Wednesday, a victim spoke to a Community Service Officer over the telephone. She stated that she had once provided information to Law Enforcement that led to a male suspect being arrested and charged. The two made eye contact today in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street, and the suspect made physical and deadly threats to the victim. The officer made a Retaliation Report due to the victim’s concern that the suspect would follow through with his threats.

A Paris Officer took a Child Abuse–Neglect False Report in the 3100 block of Pine Mill Road. A mother, eating lunch with her son, told staff that her son stated that his father slapped him in the face last night while he was at his father’s home. The officer observed no signs of abuse or redness on the victim’s face. The father was out of town, and the child stayed with his father’s grandmother last night. The police are investigating the mother for a false report.

Wednesday night, officers investigated an Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon after a traffic stop in the 700-block of Graham Street for driving a vehicle with a defective light. The driver informed the officer that he had a firearm in the car and handed him a Ruger LCP. In addition, they located paraphernalia and didn’t arrest the driver. However, they seized the gun. Officers must determine if the court erased a Juvenile felony conviction for accuracy before returning the Ruger.

Wesley Lance Manning

Thursday morning at 2:01, police responded to the 1800 block of Pine Bluff Street and arrested Wesley Lance Manning, 29, of Paris, on an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant. Manning stated that he had a meth pipe and a baggie with methamphetamine in his pocket. Officers retrieved the items, and Manning was additionally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and booked into the Paris Jail.

The Paris Police Department responded to 63 Calls for Service, Arrested two adults, and made 11 traffic stops on Wednesday (Apr 12).