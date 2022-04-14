Paris Police Report For Thursday (Apr 14)

Chadwick Durial Woodberry

Paris Police responded to a warrant arrest in the 500-block of NE 2nd Wednesday afternoon at 2:38. Officers contacted the wanted person, Chadwick Durial Woodberry, 33. While attempting to arrest Woodberry, he assaulted one officer by striking the officer in the head with an unknown object. During the struggle, Woodberry tried to take the officer’s service weapon. The officer was able to retreat from the residence. Woodberry barricaded himself in the house but surrendered after about a three-hour standoff. Woodberry was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, attempting to take a weapon from an officer, and the original felony probation violation warrant with five counts of possession of a prohibited weapon. They transferred Woodberry to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 1700-block of Cleveland St at 9:04 Wednesday night. The 39-year-old female victim claimed her ex-boyfriend assaulted her with the butt end of a large knife. The victim received a laceration to her forehead. The suspect had fled the scene before the officers arrived. The investigation continues.

Christopher James Parker

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1400-block of Fitzhugh Wednesday night at 10:31 for a traffic violation. The driver, Christopher James Parker, 54, of Henderson, Kentucky, had possession of crack cocaine. Officers arrested Parker and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 56 calls for service and arrested six on Wednesday (Apr 13).