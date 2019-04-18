Paris Police Report For Thursday (Apr 18)

Brittney Juanita Mathis

Paris Police arrested Brittney Juanita Mathis, 32, at her residence on two warrants Wednesday morning at 7:22. One was out of Oklahoma that charged Mathis with burglary of the first-degree. Mathis was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with the victim of a burglary of a residence in the 500-block of NE 12th Wednesday afternoon at 4:08. Reportedly, the victim had been out of town, and upon their return, found items were missing. The investigation continues.

Hailey Nicole McNikel

An investigation of a theft of a purse led investigators to question Hailey Nicole McMikel, 19, of Paris. McMikel admitted to taking the property that contained $10,000 cash and money orders totaling over $700.00. Reportedly, McMikel had marijuana in her possession and was charged with felony theft and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Apr 17).