Paris Police Report For Thursday (Apr 2)

Aaron Javon McGee

Paris Police responded to criminal trespass in the 300-block of SW 5th Wednesday afternoon at 12:26. Officers encountered Aaron Javon McGee, 26, of Paris, who gave officers a false name. Allegedly, McGee had an outstanding parole warrant. He refused officer’s commands, and they charged him with resisting arrest along with failure to identify. McGee was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

At 3:54 Wednesday afternoon, Officers responded to the 3100-block of Stacy and spoke with a victim of a fraud. The victim reported that someone called their bank and used the victim’s social security number and attempted to remove money from their account. The bank refused the request and notified the victim. The incident is under investigation.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 1500-block of Fitzhugh Wednesday afternoon at 4:08. Officers spoke with witnesses who advised that two vehicles traveling on the road were involved were people in both were shooting at the other. Officers were unable to locate the cars involved. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a theft that had occurred in the 600-block of SW 25th St at 11:15 Wednesday night. Reportedly, someone had entered the unlocked vehicle and had stolen a handgun. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested four people on Wednesday (Apr 1).