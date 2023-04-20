Paris Police Report For Thursday (Apr 20)

Melissa DeLaPaz

Wednesday morning at 2:30, an officer made a traffic stop in the 2100 block of N. Main, and the car had an open container of alcohol. In addition, a handbag inside the vehicle contained drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. The driver received a citation for an open container, and they arrested the passenger, Melisssa De La Paz, for Possession of a Controlled substance.

Richard Reynolds

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1700 block of East Cherry, where a witness claimed Richard Reynolds repeatedly threatened him by stating that he would “Burn down the house” with the victim inside. The complainant feared harm, and neither Reynolds nor the victim was willing to leave the residence. Officers arrested Reynolds and charged him with Terroristic Threats.

A business in the 1600 block of N. Main reported that a known suspect stole $900.00 of lottery tickets. Store personnel identified the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers responded to shots fired call in the 1200 block of Northeast 6th Thursday morning at 3:20. Complainants were sitting in a vehicle when another vehicle drove past them, turned around, and came back past. The suspect vehicle stopped a short distance away, and then individuals in the suspect vehicle fired several shots at the complainant’s vehicle striking it with one shot. There were no injuries reported, and the incident is under investigation.

Officers made 23 traffic stops, arrested four, and answered 103 calls for service on April 19, 2023.