Paris Police Report For Thursday (Apr 21)

William Allen Ellis

Paris Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave at 12:15 Wednesday afternoon. Officers encountered Jason William Allen Ellis, 32, and found Ellis had an outstanding Municipal Court warrant. When arriving at the jail, Ellis had possession of methamphetamine. He attempted to destroy the methamphetamine, and they charged him with possessing more than one gram of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Ellis was booked and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Vadim Victor Lukas

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building at 2:24 Wednesday afternoon in the 1100-block of Cedar St. Officers were shown video surveillance of a male taking items from a shed in the backyard. Officers located the suspect in the 600-block of SE 9th and identified him as Vadim Victor Lukas, 41, of Paris. Lukas was arrested and charged with burglary of a building. He was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglar alarm in the 3700-block of Lamar Thursday morning at 2:50. Officer arrived and noticed that an unknown suspect had cut a hole in the roof to gain access and taken numerous cartons of cigarettes and a small safe. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested two people on Wednesday (Apr 20).