Paris Police Report For Thursday (Apr 30)

Mariah Shelby Jones

At 1:27 Wednesday afternoon, Paris Police arrested Mariah Shelby Jones, 27, in the 2500-block of W. Austin on a felony Lamar County warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Allegedly, she had in possession of prescription pills without a prescription, and they charged her with possession of a controlled substance and later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Clinterius Malik Franlin

Paris Police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1700-block of E. Tudor Wednesday afternoon. When the officers arrived, they learned that the driver of the vehicle was walking westbound on Tudor. They stopped and detained Clinterius Malik Franklin, 22, of Paris. Police found that Franklin had possession of numerous pills, a small amount of marijuana, and possession of a stolen handgun. Officers charged Franklin with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200 grams, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying a weapon, and possession of marijuana. He also had several outstanding traffic warrants. They placed him in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested four people on Wednesday (Apr 29).