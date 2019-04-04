cypress basin hospice
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Apr 4)

45 mins ago

 

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave Wednesday morning at 11:10. Reportedly, a female was placing purchased items into her vehicle when someone stole her purse from the buggy that contained a large amount of cash. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a forgery call in the 4300-block of Bonham St Wednesday afternoon at 2:11. Reportedly a probation officer had received a fax from a physician advising that a probationer had a terminal illness and their sentencing should be
reconsidered due to the needs of the sickness. Upon investigating the request, it was found that the signature on the letter was a forgery. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Apr 3).

