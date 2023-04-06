Paris Police Report For Thursday (Apr 6)

Wednesday before noon, April 5, dispatch received a call from Paris Regional Health Center advising that an unknown male subject was in the Emergency Room with a stab wound. Paris Officer met a 24-year-old male victim who was reluctant to give information other than unknown subjects who had attempted to rob him. The victim stated that he did not want to press charges. They notified the on-call investigator.

Charlcey Lee Pomroy

Wednesday night at 10:50, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue for a defective brake light. The front passenger, Charlcey Lee Pomroy, 36, of Lamar County, had an outstanding Parole Violation-Manufacture Deliver Controlled Substance-Dangerous Drugs Warrant. Officers added Possession of a Controlled Substance after finding a crystalline substance in a baggie that tested positive for methamphetamine. They booked Pomory into the Paris jail.

The Paris Police Department responded to 77 Calls for Service, arrested two people, and made 21 traffic stops Wednesday (Apr 5).