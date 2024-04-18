Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Paris Police Report For Thursday, April 18

Damien Jace Freisen

 

Wednesday, officers contacted Damien Jace Freisen in the 100 block of E. Houston for a traffic offense. Freisen gave officers several different names, but they eventually identified him by paperwork in his possession. Friesen had drug paraphernalia in his possession, indicating that he may have been trafficking in narcotics. Officers arrested him for Failure to Identify by giving false information to a peace officer. In a subsequent search of his person Freisen was found in possession of methamphetamine. They also charged him with possession of a controlled substance.

Officers made 21 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 77 calls for service on Wednesday, April 17.

Captain John T. Bull

