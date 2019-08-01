Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 1)

Lisa Ashlock

On Wednesday, a Paris Police Officer made contact with Lisa Ashlock in the 2000- block of Cleveland. Reportedly, had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. Officers found a baggie of methamphetamine on Ashlock during the booking. Ashlock was charged with Bond Surrender warrant and also for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1<1 gram.

Jeremy Moore

Paris Police Officers were checking on a suspicious vehicle in the 1900-block of Bonham when they made contact with Jeremy Moore. Officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car and found several jars containing marijuana and vials of THC Oils. They charged Moore with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Control Substance PG2.

Paris Police responded to 139 calls for service and arrested four people in the past twenty-fours ending at 6:00 am on Thursday (Aug 1).