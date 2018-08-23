Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 23)

6 hours ago

Paris Police received a complaint at the Department that an unknown party had been making fraudulent withdrawals from the victim’s bank account. A report was taken and the investigation will continue.

 

A traffic stop in the 1400-block of Lamar resulted in the arrest of an individual for Narcotics violations. The suspect was also charged with Tampering with Evidence after he attempted to eat some of the contraband.

Officers received a report of a Missing Adult who had been gone from home for an extended period of time and had not returned. The individual was entered into databases as Missing and Possibly Endangered.

Paris Police responded to 169 Calls for service and arrested six people on Wednesday (Aug 23).

