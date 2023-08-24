Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 24)

Christopher Lusk

An officer reported to the Adult Probation office Wednesday afternoon and arrested Christopher Lusk on an outstanding warrant for a Motion to Adjudicate guilt from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. The Warrant was for Evading Arrest with a vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Lusk was arrested and taken to Lamar County Jail without incident.

Joseph Stewart

Wednesday night at 8:46, an officer worked an assault at a local hotel in the 3200 block of NE Loop 286. The hotel management wanted two individuals to leave the property due to one of them assaulting an employee. Both subjects were intoxicated. An officer gave the individuals a courtesy ride to another hotel in the 1500 block of Lamar. Once at the scene, Joseph Stewart assaulted the transported officer by striking him in the face and then attempted to steal the police vehicle. Stewart fled on foot but was captured after a foot chase and arrested. They charged him with assaulting an officer and evading arrest.

Heather Urquhart

At 8:20 Wednesday night, officers received a report of a security check in the 600 block of SE 9th. Someone was reportedly living in a shed on the property without permission. Officers located two individuals on the back of the property. Heather Urquhart was wanted for Unauthorized Absence from the Community Corrections Facility, a State Jail Felony. She was arrested and booked without incident.

Officers worked a business burglary Wednesday morning at 7:21 in the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue. Suspects made entry into the business and stole a large amount of food. The suspects also vandalized the company, breaking electronic equipment, defacing work areas, and taking cash. There are suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers made three traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 102 calls for service on Wednesday (Aug 22).