Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 25)

Autumn Woods

Paris Police arrested Autumn Woods, 34, of Paris, in the 200-block of NW 24th St at 1:51 Wednesday afternoon on a felony Lamar County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Woods identified herself by giving a false name. Officers added charge of failing to identify, booked Woods, and later placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 112 calls for service and arrested four people on Wednesday (Aug 24).

