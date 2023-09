Nicole Ren-a-Lamb

Wednesday night at 9:32, a vehicle ended up in the ditch in the 700 block of Clement Road. Officers found Nicole Ren-a Lamb, the driver, intoxicated. They gave Lamb a sobriety test and arrested her for Driving While Intoxicated. They also discovered that Lamb was previously convicted of DWI and enhanced her charge to DWI Second, a class A Misdemeanor.

Officers made two traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 81 calls for service for Wednesday (Aug 30).