Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Young Title Company Header
cypress basin hospice
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 1)

Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2000 block of NE Loop 286 Wednesday afternoon at 1:50. An unknown male had produced what appeared to be a fake identification card from Benbrook, Texas. He attempted to withdraw money from an account in the same name. The employee found that other funds had been removed earlier in the day from the same account. He was questioned about the identification card and left by running across the street, fleeing in an unknown vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 65 calls for service and arrested one person on Wednesday (Nov 30).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     