Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 12)

Devolh Dwayne Scales

Wednesday night at 10:43, Paris Police responded to the 300-block of N. Collegiate Dr. about a disturbance. Reportedly, Devolh Dwayne Scales, 40, had assaulted his 36-year-old girlfriend by choking her to the point that she lost consciousness. Scales was arrested and charged with assault of a family or household member by impeding breath. Officers later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

On Wednesday afternoon at 1:42, Paris Police responded to a burglary in the ten-block of W. Oak. Reportedly, someone had removed the lock off of the roll-up door to the storage unit and stole a gun, gun safe, two metal detectors, and a metal safe holding personal papers. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 4500-block of Thomas Dr., Wednesday evening at 7:40. Allegedly, the owner of the house was away, and the neighbor found that someone had kicked the back door open to gain access. The only thing missing was a 32” television. The burglary is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls and arrested four persons on Wednesday (Dec 9).