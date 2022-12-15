Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 15)

Destinae Renae Edwards

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of SW 7th Wednesday morning at 3:39 for traffic violations. The passenger identified herself as Destinae Renae Edwards, 22, of Paris. Edwards had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Dallas County and is currently on probation for a possession of a controlled substance conviction. Edwards was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested two people on Wednesday (Dec 14).