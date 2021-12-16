Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 16)

Tuesday morning, Dec 14, at 9:09, an officer worked a report of a Business Burglary in the 700-block of Lamar Avenue. They had shattered a glass door to gain entry, and the owner thinks approximately $100 was missing. Many valuables were left undisturbed. Investigators have started reviewing the evidence.

Tuesday afternoon at 1:26, officers arrested Robert Allen Berry in the 2200-block of Bonham for Burglary Habitation/Bail Jumping/ Failure to Appear in Parole Violation. They transported Berry to the Paris City Jail, where they booked him.

Tuesday afternoon at 4:59, an officer worked a stolen food stamp card from a mailbox in the 1400-block of Clarksville. The victim reported that she had given an alleged suspect the last four digits of her social security card to check her account to determine when her new debit card would arrive. When the victim went to the food stamp office, they told her that they had already activated her card and at least two transactions had occurred.

Wednesday morning at 4:50, police worked a motor vehicle burglary in the 3600-block of Castlegate Drive. The victim advised that approximately forty minutes before police arriving unknown subjects had entered into his vehicle and taken a firearm. They had also broken into several other cars in the neighborhood, but owners did not report any missing items. Investigators will seek assistance from any cameras in the area.

From Tuesday to Wednesday at midnight, the Paris Police Department responded to 80 calls for service and arrested two adults.