Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 22)

Wednesday afternoon at 5:06, Paris Police arrested Rickey Donnell Kennybrew, 36, of Idabel, Oklahoma, for Felony-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Class A-Theft of Property. No mugshot or details are available.

At 8:42 Wednesday night, an officer was on patrol near the 2900 block of Clark Lane when he heard approximately six to eight gunshots near the 3000 block of Clarksville Street and informed Dispatch, who received multiple calls at the same time. They determined an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Clarksville was the location, and they located two large trash bags containing Marijuana. Additionally, several unoccupied vehicles had sustained damage from bullets. The apartment’s surveillance cameras will assist Detectives with the initial investigations into Felony-Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm and Felony-Criminal Mischief Offenses. No one was injured.

Alecsander Nolan Ward

An officer stopped a vehicle in the 200-block of Northeast 3rd Thursday morning at 1:43 for a defective center brake light. While speaking with the driver, Alecsander Nolan Ward. 19, of Hugo, the officer smelled Marijuana, and Ward gave search consent. Police found drug paraphernalia, Marijuana, and THC Wax and took Ward into custody.

Chelsea Debra Lynn Wortham

A traffic stop in the 300-block of Clarksville ended with the arrest of Chelsea Debra Lynn Wortham, 36, of Paris. A defective tag light turned up a crystal-like substance and a glass pipe around 2:23 Thursday morning. Officers arrested Wortham and booked her into the Paris Jail for Felony-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Class C Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Paris Police Department responded to 62 calls for service and arrested one person on Wednesday (Dec 21).