Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 29)

Michael Anthony Feith

State Board of Pardon and Parole notified Paris Police of a parolee in their office with an active warrant Wednesday afternoon at 1:07. Officers arrested Michael Anthony Feith, 61, of Arthur City, for a Parole Violation-Sex Offender Duty to Register Warrant. They transferred Feith to the Lamar County Jail.

Devonica Ivy Sugg

At 1:39 Wednesday afternoon, a victim in the 800 block of West Austin Street told an officer that she had been assaulted by a mother and her daughter, who are members of her same household. The victim further stated that the mother jumped on top of her and began to strangle her. The victim was eventually able to break free and go to their neighbor’s house to call the police. Officers charged Devonica Ivy Sugg, 29, of Paris, with assaulting a Family House Member and Impeding Breathe and booked her into the Paris Jail.

Angelique Sade Nigreville

Thursday morning at 12:18, officers went to the 1100 block of East Houston Street, where two witnesses stated that an armed female was arguing with her boyfriend inside the residence. After a few attempts to get the female to drop a pistol, she threw it through a broken window to the outside. The boyfriend stated she had said that she was going to blow his head off. The suspect’s father arrived and noted that his daughter had stolen a firearm from his safe and believed she was involved in a shooting in Rockwall. They secured the pistol and took Angelique Sade Nigreville, 17, of Lone Oak, into custody for two felonies, Aggravated Assault W/Deadly Weapon and Theft of Firearm.

The Paris Police Department responded to 52 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday (Dec 28).