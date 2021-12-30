Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 30)

Wednesday morning at 8:51, officers responded to a stabbing in the 700-block of South East 10th Street. The known offender had become upset and believed that the victim was involved with his girlfriend. The victim had sustained at least two deep lacerations to his right hand and forearm and was transported to the hospital by EMS. A detective will forward a case of an “Assault with a Deadly Weapon” to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Wednesday at 9:54 am, officers were dispatched a second time to the 300-block of North West 19th about a structure fire. Heavy gray smoke was emerging from the front side of the structure, and large flames were engulfing the front porch. The Fire Department investigates the incident as a potential “Arson.”

Wednesday afternoon at 12:31, police worked a burglary of a residence in the 600-block of North West 19th. The victim reported someone had entered the home by pushing in an air conditioner window unit and took a coin collection valued at $200.00 along with jewelry valued at around $100.00.

The Paris Police Department responded to 61 calls for service and arrested three Wednesday (Dec 29).