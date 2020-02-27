" /> Paris Police Report For Thursday (Feb 27) – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Feb 27)

4 hours ago

Jimmy Cas Haley

Jimmy Cas Haley, 23, of Paris, was detained in the 1300-block of Clarksville St. due to being a suspect in a theft. During the investigation, officers found Haley had possession of heroin. They arrested and charged him with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. Haley is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286 at 1:39 Wednesday afternoon. Reportedly, someone had cut the chain-link fence to gain access to the property. Once inside, the suspects stole several items. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested one individual on Wednesday (Feb 26).

