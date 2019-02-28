Paris Police Report For Thursday (Feb 28)

John Edward Taylor

Paris Police arrested John Edward Taylor, 26, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation office Wednesday afternoon on a probation violation warrant. Taylor is on probation for credit card/debit card abuse and tampering or fabricating evidence. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 500-block of NE 26th Wednesday at 8:15 pm. It was reported that someone had entered the house and had vandalized several things and had stolen prescription medication. The incident is

under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested four people on Wednesday (Feb 27).