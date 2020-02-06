Paris Police Report For Thursday (Feb 6)

Mykal Pyles | Amanda Hurley | Angela Sikes

Paris Police executed a search warrant in the 600-block of NE 17th, and detectives found three persons there in possession of methamphetamine. Amanda Hurley, Mykal Pyles, and Angela Sikes were the three subjects that police arrested and took to jail.

Matthew Clark

Paris Police responded to the 2300-block of SE 40th about a family disturbance. Officers made contact there with Matthew Clark, who refused to let officers investigate inside the residence on an assault victim. Officers forced entry and attempted to detain Clark, who resisted arrest and struggled with officers. Officers were able to hold and arrest Clark, who refused to give officers his name. The 33-year-old victim advised Clark had assaulted her. Officers observed numerous injuries to the victim, and they charged Clark with Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Violence, Resisting Arrest, and Fail to Identify and took Clark to jail.

Chadwich Smith

Paris Police responded to the 3800-block of Lamar Avenue regarding a shoplifter, made contact with Chadwich Smith, and attempted to detain him. Smith resisted officers, and they found Smith in possession of stolen items from the business at this location. Smith was placed under arrest and taken to jail.

Paris Police responded to 101 calls for service and arrested five people in the last twenty-four hour period ending Wednesday (Feb 5).