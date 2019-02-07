Paris Police Report For Thursday (Feb 7)

Thomas Andrew Johnson

Officers were conducting a Security Check in the 1600-block of Bonham St. when Thomas Andrew Johnson identified himself only as Andrew Johnson. While waiting for a warrant check, Johnson fled the scene on a bicycle, disposed it and then they captured him on foot. He was arrested and charged with the City of Paris warrants as well as Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana.

Joby Jordan

Officers received a call of indecent exposure at a business in the 3800-block of Lamar. Police spotted the suspect described as a white male in a white T-shirt and Mickey Mouse boxer shorts attempting to conceal him to escape detection. They recognized that he was Joby Jordan. Jordan tried to run, but officers took him into custody after a brief struggle. He was charged with Indecent Exposure, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest. A previous caller identified Jordon as the suspect of Indecent exposure in the 500-block of Clarksville St on this date.

Officers responded to a local financial institution in the 600-block of Clarksville on a report of an attempted forgery. Reportedly, the suspect, later identified as Megan Love, had just tried to pass a forged check. Love was located walking in the 1200-block of Clarksville. The owner of the bogus check was contacted and advised the theft of the note. Officers arrested Love for Forgery of a financial instrument.

Paris Police responded to 116 Calls for service and made eight arrests on Wednesday (Feb 6).