Paris Police Report For Thursday, February 1

Zakary Ty Barnes

Wednesday night at 10:50, officers worked a disturbance in the 1300 block of W. Houston St. They observed a male running from the area and detained him in the 1300 block of Bonham St. He was Zakary Ty Barnes, 20. Officers located a female with apparent injuries. The victim advised that Barnes had assaulted her at a residence in the 1300 block of W. Houston and had also pushed her down in the street. Officers learned that Barnes had assaulted multiple other individuals at the residence on Houston St. and arrested him for Assault causing bodily injury.

Alexandria Denae Reaves-Washington

Officers responded to the 800 block of NW 6th Wednesday evening at 6:41 regarding criminal trespassing. They encountered Alexandria Denae Reaves-Washington, who was on the scene after being given a trespass warning on October 14, 2023. Washington was standing on the front porch of the residence and in violation of the Trespass warning. They arrested her without incident.

CITIZENS ARE ENCOURAGED TO LOCK THEIR VEHICLES AND NOT LEAVE VALUBLES, ESPECIALLY FIREARMS , INSIDE UNSECURED VEHICLES.

Officers made 17 traffic stops, arrested six adults, and answered 127 calls for service on Wednesday, January 31.

Captain John T. Bull